Listen Back: The Men’s Health Sessions on KCLR

Join Dr John Cuddihy and Martin Bridgeman for the latest episode of the Men’s Health Session, which is all about habits, some good and some bad.

We’ll hear about a bad habit (smoking) and advice on how to stop and the supports available

They discuss the value of a good sleep habit, the types of sleep and how your sleep can improve your general health.

We’ll also hear how looking after your dental health can help more that just your teeth, and how it can prevent infections in the body.

