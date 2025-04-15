Listen Back: The Men’s Health Sessions on KCLR

In this week’s episode of the Mens Health Session, Dr. John Cuddihy and Martin Bridgeman ask: Are we really what we eat? Are processed foods secretly sabotaging our health?

There is certainly a lot of well-founded research that shows the effects that ultra processed foods have on your health in the long term, in terms of how it affects your heart, your kidneys, your liver, your blood pressure, an increased risk of cancer and dementia.

They’re joined by local GP, Dr. Laura Moloney, who has a particular interest and shares her experience and summarises the research on how modern food is not `always a healthy as it might first seem. She delves into the additives that are in plain sight on packaging but not always understood by most of us and the effect they may have on us.

It’s not all negative, of course, and there are practical suggestions on how to improve your diet in simple ways, making the time to cook from fresh, saving time and money and avoiding problems down the line.

