The most significant award in Irish contemporary art has been won by a Kilkenny man

A Kilkenny man has won the most significant award in Irish contemporary art.

Paul Mosse, who lives in Clodiagh, was one of five to be shortlisted for the €5,000 award which is given to an artist who has produced an outstanding body of work in the last year or made some other substantial contribution to the visual arts in Ireland.

His What’s With The Apocalypse? exhibition was internationally acclaimed and cemented his reputation as one of the most significant artists from Ireland in decades.

The local Aosdana member was declared victorious last night at Vue 2018, Ireland’s national contemporary art fair at the Royal Hibernian Academy, which runs until Sunday evening.