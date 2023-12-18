The Murphys from Carlow pipped to post for finale of Ireland’s Fittest Family

Carlow’s Murphys were pipped to the post in last night’s Ireland’s Fittest Family finale.

The foursome from Borris, which was backed by Nina Carberry, lost out to the Stratfords from Cavan, one of Donncha O’Callaghan two remaining crews.

Our local lot managed to take second place in the programme’s first four-way boat race down Dublin’s River Liffey.

