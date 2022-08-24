The new Carlow town buses may not initially be electric as had been the original intention

It’s emerged that Carlow’s new Town Bus service may not be electric.

Councillors were told last year that the new fleet would be but it now looks like the vehicles, which will begin serving 60 stops around the town from early next year, could be traditional diesel engines.

Director of Services At Carlow Council Council Padraig O’Gorman has been telling KCLR that it’s policy to all buses will be E-Vs but that’s likely to be in the long term – not the short term, saying “We don’t know that as yet, I do know the long term objective of the National Transport Authority is that all of these buses will become electric but we jsut don’t know in the first phase whether the Carlow town buses will be diesel engine or electric at this point, we do know they’re out for procurement but we haven’t been informed as to whether they are but I do know the long term intention is that all public buses will be electric”.