The number of patients in hospitals testing positive for Covid-19 is falling but the figure continues to soar at St Luke’s for Carlow and Kilkenny

St Luke’s Hospital seems to be bucking the trend when it comes to a fall in the numbers testing positive for Covid.

A 15% drop is being reported today in the number of patients in the country’s hospitals testing positive for Covid over the past week.

It comes as the HSE says continued high case numbers and increased Emergency Department (ED) attendances will impact their ability to cut waiting lists.

Chief executive Paul Reid says the situation regarding Covid in hospitals is improving, however, the figures at St Luke’s general for Carlow Kilkenny tell a different story.

64 patients there have tested positive for the virus with three of them being treated in the intensive care unit.

The overcrowding situation has also worsened in recent days with 41 waiting on a bed this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

28 of those are in the ED which has been under severe pressure in recent days.

Earlier this week locals were urged to consider all available care options before attending the ED or acute medical assessment unit at the hospital.