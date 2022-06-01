The Pembroke Hotel in Kilkenny is turning pink today for breast cancer

There’s a coffee morning on with pink-themed drink and food to raise funds for Breast Cancer Ireland in the Pembroke Hotel Kilkenny this morning.

It’s all in support of staff-member Courtney Cass who is an Ambassador for this year’s ‘100km in 30days’ fundraiser.

Courtney has recovered from breast cancer herself and speaking on The Way It Is with John Masterson she looks forward to the event saying ‘We have some tasty treats that our executive chef Ken and the team have cooked up. They’ll be quite fun to see in the morning. We have some little spot prizes. It’s just to raise a little awareness and get people to sign up to 100km in 30 days.’

The event takes place from 10am – 12.30pm today (Wednesday June 1st).