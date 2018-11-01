The remains of a Kilkenny woman have been reinterred following yesterday’s exhumation

The wait is on to see if yesterday’s exhumation of the remains of a Kilkenny woman will yield any results for those investigating into her murder.

Marie Tierney was reported missing from her home in Clinstown, Jenkinstown on October 22nd 1984 and her body was subsequently discovered on December 21st that year on the Bleach road on the outskirts of the city.

To date, over 500 lines of investigative enquiry have been opened and over 200 witness statements recorded. There have been no arrests to date.

As part of the investigation Marie’s remains were taken from Conahy Graveyard yesterday morning to Waterford University Hospital for examination, the results of which could take at least a week to be returned.

She was laid to rest again by 6 o’clock last evening.