The requirement for all employers to have a remote working policy is “excessive” and “unnecessary”, according to IBEC.
All firms will have to participate under new draft legislation
IBEC’s calling on the government to reconsider its plans for all companies to have a remote working policy.
Workers could be given the legal right to ask their boss to work from home by the summer, under new draft legislation announced yesterday.
However, IBEC says the requirement’s “excessive” as many won’t be able to facilitate it.