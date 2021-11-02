The richest countries will have to help fund poorer ones to help turn their climate policies around according to Carlow woman at COP26

More than 100 world leaders will sign up to a landmark multi-billion-euro agreement to protect and restore the Earth’s forests.

On the second day of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow they’ll commit to stop and reverse deforestation by 2030.

It’s after Brazil pledged to crack down on illegal practices in the Amazon when the event opened yesterday.

Aim of the two-week conference its to agree policies to keep global warming to one and a half degrees over pre-industrial levels.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin will outline Ireland’s commitments to reducing carbon emissions when he addresses the summit later.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says all leaders have to step up.

Carlow woman Jane Mellett, from Ardattin, is among those attending and is representing Trócaire – she’s been telling our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is that the richest countries will have to help fund poorer countries to turn their climate policies around …

Meanwhile, the same programme also heard from Waterford woman and MEP Grace O’Sullivan …