The RNLI is honouring a Kilkenny woman who was the first Irish female to row 3000 miles across the Atlantic

A Kilkenny woman who became the first Irish female to row 3000 miles across the Atlantic last year has been honoured by the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution)

Dr Karen Weekes arrived in Barbados last February following her 80 days at sea solo trip.

She has now been awarded a certificate from the RNLI in recognition of her incredible achievement and generous donation to Galway Lifeboat station.