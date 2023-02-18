The Saturday Show 18th February 2023

Shirley Lanigan tells Edward what jobs to do in the garden this week. Garda Lisa Mullins chats to Edward about this years Blue Light Ball and Anna O’Sullivan, Director of Butler Gallery tells Edward about the 80th anniversary of the gallery. Coach Clive and pharmacist Tomás Keogh talk all things health and wellness. Bishop Denis Nulty gives listeners a blessing for lent and Marian Flannery talks us through what on for tradfest this year.