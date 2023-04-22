The Saturday Show 22nd April 2023

Edward and Shirley Lanigan discuss bedding plants and Rosey Hayes, Director of Kilkenny Youth Theatre tells Edward about their upcoming production of MacBeth. Ben Barnes, Artistic Director of Four Rivers chats to Edward about their performance of Amongst Men in the Watergate Theatre tonight. Edward discusses the issue of women’s sexual and reproductive health during war with Nerida Williams and Dr Galyna Maistruck. Siobhan Ward, Head of production on a new RTE Wildlife programme, Ireland’s Wild Islands, talks to Edward about making the series. Internationally renowned trumpeter Niall O’Sullivan discusses his upcoming concert in Thomastown.