Catch Up

The Saturday Show: Family Therapist Leanne Cantwell on screentime and technology

Leanne Cantwell gives her expert advice on how much time a child should spend on technology

KCLR96FM News & Sport 04/01/2020

How much time should a child be using their ipads, tablets and smartphones each day?

Family Therapist Leanne Cantwell joins Edward to discuss technology, children and what is a healthy amount of screentime for a child.

She also gives advice for parents on monitoring your child’s internet usage.

Tune in here to listen to Leanne’s professional advice…

Close