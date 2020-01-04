Catch Up
The Saturday Show: Family Therapist Leanne Cantwell on screentime and technology
Leanne Cantwell gives her expert advice on how much time a child should spend on technology
How much time should a child be using their ipads, tablets and smartphones each day?
Family Therapist Leanne Cantwell joins Edward to discuss technology, children and what is a healthy amount of screentime for a child.
She also gives advice for parents on monitoring your child’s internet usage.
