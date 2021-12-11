The Saturday Show on Saturday 11th December 2021

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

We had the live finale of the wonderful Arboretum giveaway!

Elise joined us with her brand new song and to chat about December sounds.

Niamh Murphy from Amber Women’s Refuge joined Edward Hayden to chat about their services coming up to Christmas.

Head Chef Alan Foley from the Step House Hotel in Borris chatted to Edward about a delicious festive recipe thanks to O’Sheas Farm.

Owner of the Arboretum Rachel Doyle chats to Edward about their recent award and to giveaway the €500 voucher.