The Saturday Show on Saturday 21st May 2022

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan shared her top 10 plants for every garden!

We were delighted to be joined by Paula Fleming- Nore Dragon Paddlers.

Padraig McMorrow from the Kilkenny Bereavement Service joined Edward to talk about recruiting new volunteers for the service.

Our regular contributor Catherine O’Keeffe shared the news about a new documentary The Change – Ireland’s Menopause Story which will air on RTE 1 at 9.35 on Monday

Ann Phelan – Community Water Officer for the South East with the Local Authority Waters Programme talks to us about the Five beaches that lost their ‘blue flag’ status over water quality

Jason Quane chats to us about getting fit and healthy for summer!

Sharon Quinn from Muse tells us all about the Summer Series that is coming up.

Barnstorm is delighted to present its captivating new production SWANSONG in the magical Phoenix Theatre and Philip Hardy joins us to tell us all about it.

Listen back here: