On the Saturday show this morning, Edward had a chat with resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan to answer all your garden questions, Lisa Murphy manager of St Lazerians House in Bagenalstown joined Edward to talk about their recent award Best Residential Care Home 2024. Gillian Grattan was live in studio to tell us all about upcoming plays and all proceeds will go to Cois Nore and Teac Tom, Caolan Kelly will take on a huge adventure as he travels from the Eiffel Tower to the Colosseum, Mary Byrne chatted about her upcoming show at the Watergate Theatre, Solicitor Michael Lanigan spoke to Edward to discuss the case in the news headlines with Natasha O’Brien and Pairic Kerrigan author of Reeling in the Queers joined Edward to discuss their new book.

