The Saturday Show on Saturday 24th December 2022 with Edward Hayden

Christmas Eve on the Saturday Show.

Mary Craddock joined Edward to recite ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue and Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpartick wished Carlow and Kilkenny a very Merry Christmas.



Edward and Faith Amond chatted all about Christmas style.

Bishop Denis Nulty joined Edward for a Christmas blessing.

Edward talks Christmas and gave us all his top tips for cooking the Christmas dinner.

Mayor David Fitzgerald and Mayor Fintan Phelan shared their Christmas wishes with Carlow and Kilkenny.

Merry Christmas to you all!