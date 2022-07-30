The Saturday Show on Saturday 30th July 2022

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your gardening questions.

Eileen O’Rourke from Carlow Tourism joins us to chat about what we can do over the weekend in Carlow.

Kilkenny Arts Festival Director Olga Barry joins Edward to chat about the Kilkenny Arts Festival programme for 2022.

Elizabeth Cope from Shankill Castle tells us about the upcoming exhibition.

Our resident pyschotherapist Mags Bowen joins Edward to talk about taking some much needed time out and how we can do this, relax and mind ourselves.

Michael Bradley and Helena Hatton from the Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel chat about their bottomless brunch offering, cocktails for the long weekend and the Brassiere at the Hibernian.

Richard Codd tells us all about the upcoming Tullow Agricultural show taking place on Sunday 21st August.

David Woods from the Inistioge Vintage Rally chats about the rally taking place today and tomorrow.

Listen Back Here: