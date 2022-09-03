The Saturday Show on Saturday 3rd September

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our resident garden expert Shirley Lanigan joins us to answer all of your gardening questions.

Gemma Lawlor is a career Guidance Councillor with Tyndall college and she will chat about yesterdays leaving cert results.

The Kilkenny choir are back and they’re in to tell us all about it.

The National Ploughing Association managing director Anna May McHugh joins us to give us an update on this year’s ploughing championships.

Andrew Phelan and the team from Lyrath join us ahead of their wedding showcase

Garda Inspector Paul Donoghue will tell us all about the blue light parade that is happening today to celebrate National Services Day!

Listen Back Here: