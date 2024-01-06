The Saturday Show on Saturday 6th January 2024

On today’s show, Shirley Lanigan helps us plan our gardens out for 2024.

Orla O’Keeffe and Candice Bearpark of Lyrath Estate join Edward to talk about their upcoming wedding showcase.

Don O’Neill from SETU chats about new upcoming courses in the department of humanities .

Peter White from Khalsa Yoga joins Edward to chat about his journey and helping others.

Kathleen Chada talks about entering a new year and her recent Memoir ‘Everything’ in memory of her dear sons Eoghan and Ruairi Chada.

