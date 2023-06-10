The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden, 10th June, 2023

Missed this morning’s Saturday Show with Edward?

Shirley Lanigan answered your gardening queries, newly elected Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr. Joe Malone joined Edward in studio to outline his plans for office, Alize’s School of Singing is 10 years old and she and student’s joined us for a song, our friend Kathleen Chada stopped by to talk about the process of writing her memoir, we heard about the Shrine of St. Lachatain, which visits Kilkenny next Saturday and if you fancy a sauna, Liam from the Hot Box Sauna told us about their local set up.

