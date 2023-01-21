The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden, 21st January, 2023

Remembering the voice of The National Ploughing Championships, Director Anna May McHugh pays tribute to her friend and colleague Carrie Acheson.

“Best Dressed”, Stylist & Milliner, Faith Amond on her most recent win & style tips.

The First Lady of Musical Theatre, Rebecca Storm on her most recent role.

Founder of Translife Kilkenny, Rebecca Harold discusses equality and diversity.

And, Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor gives her views on Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe, recent job losses and the resignation of Jacinda Ardern.

Listen back here: