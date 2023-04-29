The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: 29th April, 2023

Shirley Lanigan answers your gardening queries,

Liz, Máire and Anna from The Rathanna Drama Group are in studio to tell us all about “A Fish Out of Water”, their latest production,

The Queen of Style Faith Amond talks springtime outfits,

Áine Flynn, Director of the Decision Support Service discusses the “Assisted Decision Making Capacity Act” which commenced this week.

Alan Foley of The Step House Hotel has some gorgeous bank holiday recipe suggestions,

And, Dr. Mary Ryan tells us all about the National Menopause Café series.

