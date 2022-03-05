The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on 5th March

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan chats about our gardens.

We catch up with Cllr Joe Malone who is out and about and planning more walks each Saturday for the month of March.

Ger Cody, Declan Taylor and Jimmy Murphy talk to Edward about the upcoming production – The Kings of the Kilburn High Road.

Our resident psychotherapist Mags Bowen joins us in studio.

Autumn Tobin from Koop Studios will chat to us about her upcoming event for International Women’s Day.

Aoife Scott joins us to chat about her upcoming gig in Kilkenny for TradFest and will be preforming in St. Mary’s Medieval Mile Museum on Friday 18th March.

Listen back here: