The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 11th September

On this morning’s show;

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan joins us to answer all of your garden queries.

Gillian Grattan of TADA! Theatre School on being back to operation on October and their upcoming shows and events,

Catherine O’Keeffe of Wellness Warrior chats with Edward about the Menopause Success Summit which will be held on the 25th September 2021,

Christine Scarry, a professional theatre director, voice teacher and voice coach chats about September Sounds, the services she provides and why it’s important,

Glór Cheatharlach and Gaelchultúr are delighted to announce a new term of online Irish Classes for Autumn 2021, Bride de Roiste on this,

Michael Ryan aka Pixiewoo, a make-up artists, a drag queen and a DJ, on his involvement on Glow Up Ireland