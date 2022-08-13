The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 13th August 2022

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Garden Expert Shirley Lanigan speaks to us about sunshine on our gardens.

Donal McDonald tells us all about the National Heritage Week.

Cora Long chats to us about the Iverk Show which will be held on Saturday, 27th August 2022.

Robert Power chats to us about the upcoming production of J.M Synge’s masterpiece, The Playboy of the Western World.

Kilkenny Artist Marley Irish chats with Edward about her art pieces.

Kilkenny Weather Niall Dollard on the heatwave conditions that have developed from Tuesday and what weather to expect in a few weeks.

Denise O’Connell, owner of MySkin.ie, chats to us about how to protect out skin in the summer sun.

Knitted Together project collaborates with Men’s Sheds to produce Knitting Stools. Michael Carroll of The Fen Men’s Shed tells us all about it.

