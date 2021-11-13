The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 13th November

On this morning’s show,

Shirley Lanigan, our Garden Expert answers all of your gardening queries.

Jackie Cullen from Kilkenny Helping the Homeless chats about the homeless crisis in Ireland and how we can help / donate to help the homeless coming up to Christmas.

Darren will chat about his brand new company Approved raw pet foods and Lots for Less Doyles Topline in Carlow and how he is reuniting these brothers.

Pianist Finghin Collins will preform in the Visual Arts Centre Carlow on Thursday 18th November.

Brian Egan Director of Bluebird care talks to Edward about his recent prostate cancer diagnosis and men’s health.

Marian Flannery chats to Edward about this years Yulefest

You shall go to the ball, Edward Hayden, Clare Henreques and David Doyle chat about Cinderella Panto 2022!!

