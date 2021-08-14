The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 14th August 2021

On this morning’s show:

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan joined us to answer all of your garden queries.

Lindsey Wall from Hide and Scriobh chatted to Edward about her stunning bag company and sharing her instagram page.

Alan Foley from Step House Hotel Borris shares a delicious recipe for the weekend

Our resident psychotherapist Mags Bowen joins us in studio



Aisling Kelly met with Rory Leadbetter from Jerpoint Glass thanks to www.shopcarlowkilkenny.ie

Hannah O’Gorman chats to Edward about the wonderful Cycle Kilkenny initiative

