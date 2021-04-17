The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 17th April

On this morning’s show:

Edward and our gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answer all of your garden questions.

Steve Quinn the Sales & Marketing manager from Circle K chatted to Edward about the excitement at Circle K on the Waterford Road in Kilkenny who sold the €12.7 million winning lotto ticket!

Mark Duffy and a group of superheroes will run 5km every 5 hours for a total of 55 hours to raise funds for the Run for Emily.

Carlow native Carmel Dawson chats to Edward about lockdown, vaccines, gardening and life.

Country music legend Susan McCann joins Edward on the Saturday Show to talk about the country music scene in Ireland and how it has changed.



Niall Burns, general manager of Lyrath Estate shares details about their virtual recruitment days coming up.

Sarah Healy from SR Designs chats to Edward about how her beauty business was shut during lockdown so she developed a design business.

