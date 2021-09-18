The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 18th September

On this morning’s show;

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan joins us to answer all of your garden queries.

Sean Reidy, Chairman of the Eugene O’Neill International Festival of Theatre chats to Edward about the upcoming festival.

Kilkenny Day is taking place on 11th October and Marian Flannery joins Edward to tell us all about it.

Carlow film maker Frank Mannion joins Edward to chat about Sparkling: The story of Champagne.

Artistic Director of the New Ross Piano Festival, Finghin Collins speaks to Edward about the festival.

Peter Bracken joined Edward to tell us all about his tour of Ireland’s 32 counties in an electric car to raise money for Rare Diseases Ireland.

