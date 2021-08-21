The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 21st August

On this morning’s show:

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan joined us to answer all of your garden queries.

TD John Paul Phelan, Fine Gael joined Edward in studio to chat about the latest news, covid cases and the plans for the Dail meetings going forward.

Artist Elizabeth Cope chats to Edward about her exhibition, 9,000 babies taking place in Shankill Castle in Paulstown.

Karla Kelly and Helen Curtin from Kilkenny Stories join Edward on the Saturday Show.



Tracie Daly and Edward Hayden chat about her stunning range of aprons for children and adults and the Thermomix TM6 which is the most amazing piece of kit.

