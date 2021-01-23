The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 23rd January

On this morning’s show:

Edward catches up with our garden expert Shirley Lanigan to discuss what potted plants we can plant if we have no grass in our gardens.

Sarah from the Wild Grazer tells us about the brand new healthy grazing box she is launching next week.

Edward and our listeners take part in a live workout with Jason Quane.

Paddy Cox from Dialize Clothing talks to Edward about the business he set up producing clothes especially for patients going through treatments.

Neil Gunning catches up with Edward about the January Fitness challenge to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society and Relay for Life Kilkenny.



Edward talks to our resident psychotherapist Mags Bowen about the impact of the Mother and Baby homes and apologies.

Listen back to the show here: