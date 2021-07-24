The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 24th July

On this morning’s show:

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan joined us to answer all of your garden queries.

Colette Shannon joins Edward live from the 24/7 walk to support the Samaritans in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Children author Katie O’Donoghue shares her brand new book ‘The Little Squirrel who worried’

Jake Carter chats to Edward about his brand new single Sink or Swim.



Aisling Kelly met with Kay in K Interior Design thanks to www.shopcarlowkilkenny.ie

Eileen O’Rourke from Carlow Tourism chats to Edward about the Carlow Garden Festival.

Listen back to the show here: