The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 26th March

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan chats to us about Garden Talks at the Parade Tower. She also answers all you garden needs.

Derek Smith tells us the services that Men’s Development Network provides.

Singer Songwriter Michael English on his charity single called “Shine a Light” in aid of Climb with Charlie.

Chef Wesley Bearpark of Lyrath Estate talks about Lyrath’s services and menu.

Mary Meaney on Kilcumney Players’ 2-One Act Plays in Goresbridge.

Kilkenny’s singer songwriter John Hegarty will be performing on Sunday, 10th April at the Medieval Mile Museum at 8pm for April Sounds. Book you tickets here.

Ailbhe Reddy, Kilkenny-based singer songwriter, will also be performing on Sunday, 10th April at the Medieval Mile Museum at 6pm with support from Kilkenny’s Elise for April Sounds. Book your tickets here.

