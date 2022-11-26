The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 26th November

The Saturday Show on Saturday 5th November.

Our resident garden expert Shirley Lanigan joined us to answer your garden questions.

Surine Hillebrand chatted all things about Christmas in Carlow!

Robert O’Neill from Striking Productions told us all about Snow White and the Seven Quarehawks that will be in the Visual Carlow from 14th – 18th December.

Edward went to visit Elizabeth Cope in the Visual for her exhibition.

Country music star Mike Denver joined Edward to chat about his upcoming gig in Hotel Kilkenny on 19th January.

Una Conroy told Edward all about her ladies fashion event that is in the Lord Bagnel this weekend.

Tim Butler, Director of Services in Kilkenny joined Edward to tell us all about Yulefest in Kilkenny.

Andrew Phelan, General Manager of Lyrath Estate spoke about the upcoming festive season in hospitality.

Listen back here: