The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 30th January

Edward catches up with our garden expert Shirley Lanigan to discuss what vegetables we should be planting.

Our shopping habits have changed so much, we catch up with Blanaid Hennessy from Folkster to discuss all of the latest shopping trends.

Dominika Stoppa has donated a fabulous piece of art that is being auctioned with all money raised going towards Amber Women’s Refuge Kilkenny.

The Wellness Warrior Catherine O’Keeffe and GP Dr Sinead Byrne discuss the menopause.

Edward catches up with Laura Warren from Elite Nutrition has been awarded Best Nutrition Influencer from the Irish Enterprise Awards.

