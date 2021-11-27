The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 4th December

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your garden queries,

Orlaith Fallon from Orlaith Baking on Instagram and she has made a fabulous cupcakes and cake business.

Robert O’Neill Director of Striking Productions chats to Edward about his upcoming show.

Padraig McMorrow from Kilkenny Bereavement Society chats to Edward about the voluntary service they offer in Kilkenny.

The wonderful Tracie Daly joins us to chat all things Christmas cooking!!

Actor Rory Nolan tells Edward all about the Three Short Comedies by Seán O’Casey which is coming to the Watergate Theatre.

