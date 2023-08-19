The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: Saturday 19th August, 2023

On today’s show we have everything from gardening to gentle parenting! Highlights include Miriam Donohoe, Communications consultant who brings us up to speed on the newest chapter of the RTE drama. Influencer and social media star Kelly Medina Enos joins Edward to talk about gentle parenting. The Tullow show and the Kilkenny Town of Books is also on the cards and plenty more to keep you entertained on this lovely Saturday morning!