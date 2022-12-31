The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: Saturday, 31st December 2022

New Year’s Eve on The Saturday Show:

Edward and Aisling look back on the year that was.

Neil Gunning, Fitness Coach from Nu Gamma Fitness, gives us tips on how to stay motivated.

Chubby Brennan tells us about the upcoming 23rd Wellie Race taking place on New Year’s Day 2023 in Castlecomer.

Our Resident Psychotherapist, Mags Bowen, on looking after out mental health especially during the holidays.

Tracie Daly, a food business coach, tells us about ‘At The Pass’.