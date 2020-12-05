The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden Saturday 5th December

On this morning’s show:

We catch up with our resident garden expert Shirley Lanigan about the best winter planting flowers and holly.

Kilkenny Chamber CEO John Hurley talks to Edward about how important it is to #shoplocal and support local

Award winning author Liz Nugent catches up with Edward about her latest book and being named on the New York Times best books of 2020

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor speaks to Edward about the world we are living in and the latest from Carlow and Kilkenny

Edward talks Christmas with chef Maria Rafferty from Zuni thanks to O’Shea Farns in Piltown

Real Leaf Farm CEO Karen Hennessy tells Edward about Ireland’s first 100% Hydrophonic farm.



