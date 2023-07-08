The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: Saturday 8 July 2023

On todays show, our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answers all your questions.

Niamh Tallon from HerSport.ie talked about the Irish Women’s soccer team representing Ireland at the Women’s World Cup in Australia.

Jenny Johnston the Head of Marketing for Kilkenny Design talks to us about celebrating 60 years in business.

Malcom Byrne, Fianna Fáil Senator chatted about the ongoing RTÉ controversy as Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly are due to face Oireachtas questioning this week.

Noeline Blackwell Chief Executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre talks to Edward about their We-Consent programme and issues surrounding consent in Ireland.

