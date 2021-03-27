The Saturday Show with Sue Nunn on Saturday 27th Match 2021

Sue Nunn presents the Saturday Show and has a catch up with our gardening expert Shirley Lanigan.

Manager of McDonagh Junction Shopping Centre Marion Acreman speaks to Sue about the change in shopping trends and essential shops that are open at the moment.

Michelle Henning – Certified Nutrition & Health Coach chats to Sue about her latest book Grow Healthy Babies.

Andrea Keogh of KD Food Co shares the latest grazing box with Sue.

Kilkenny Bereavement Support Group Padraig McMorrow shares his thoughts on grief in exceptional times.



Denise O’Connell from myskin.ie talks to Sue about how we can mind our skin in the brighter days.

Local singer songwriter Orla Gardner talks to Sue about music therapy.

