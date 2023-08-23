The search for Turlough Kelly is continuing today

The search is continuing today for Turlough Kelly.

The 28-year-old Bennettsbridge man hasn’t been seen since 4 o’clock on Monday afternoon – he was in the Freshford Road area of the city at that time and his phone was found an hour later at the Linear Park.

Turlough is described as being 6ft 1 in height and about 14 stone, with black hair and a beard, and was wearing a black hoodie and green bottoms.

Anybody who saw him at any stage is asked to contact Kilkenny City Garda Station on 056 777 5000.