The second stage of Rás na mBan takes place today in Kilkenny

Stage two of the Rás Na mBan kicks off this morning with over 100 cyclists set to face the 89km stretch from Kells to Inistioge.

From 11am some of the best female cyclists in the world will take to the roads of Kilkenny for the second of the six stage race due to finish in the City on Sunday.

Wicklow rider Lara Gillespie crossed the line first in Callan on Wednesday which will see her wear the fushcia jersey for the second stage today.

Declan Quigley of Rás na mBan spoke with Sue Nunn on The Way It Is yesterday. He told KCLR there’s a strong chance the Irish talent could win this out.

He said “This is the first of five days of racing, six days in total, and I mean it’s pretty exciting. We’ve got, I think, about 67 international riders and about 39 Irish riders, something in that order, and a really strong Irish contingent this year. I think there’s a really good chance of an Irish victory at the end of the week on Sunday.”

