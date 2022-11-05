The Sinn Féin Ard Fheis is underway in Dublin’s RDS

Thousands of delegates are attending Sinn Féin’s Ard Fheis in Dublin’s RDS today.

Childcare costs and public transportation are among the issues being discussed.

Several motions will be put to a vote including housing, climate change, and supporting rural communities.

Sinn Féin’s Rose Conway-Walsh says the party wants to deliver change to the Irish people.

She said “It’s a good opportunity to get views from all over the country, but to set out our vision, so we were in government today, what we would do, and we know that this is a time when we face challenges, but it’s also a time of hope and a time of opportunity”