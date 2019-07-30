The South East doesn’t fare quite as well as the rest of the country

“We have great potential for growth and great infrastructure” so says one of the authors of the latest report on the economic performance of the South East who says the capital investment into the region doesn’t match that so the potential goes untapped.

Dr Cormac O’Keeffe and his colleagues at Waterford IT have conducted this latest study, the South East Economic Monitor 2019 which analysed the finances of Waterford, Wexford, Carlow & Kilkenny.

He says it shows that although the economy is growing again, its at a much slower rate than the rest of the country at only half the rate of the national average.

He told KCLR “Overall we don’t fare quite as well as most of the rest of the country although we do welcome a return to growth this year, last year we had an inexplicable contraction in the South East but this year we have return to growth and there has been impressive increases in the numbers at work but the overall picture is that we still lag behind most of the rest of the country and the gap is getting larger between us and the state in most of the metrics we look at”.