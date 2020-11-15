The Taoiseach says a vaccine passport could be introduced to allow people to travel abroad

KCLR News
The Taoiseach says the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will be given to people for free in the new year once it has been approved for use.
Micheal Martin says it’s “very possible” a vaccine passport could be introduced to allow people travel abroad and attend large gatherings.
In an interview with the Sunday Independent, he says Level 3 restrictions are “not set in stone” for Christmas, and a variation’s being considered by government.
He also ruled out mandatory mask wearing in public during the busy shopping period.