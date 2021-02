Memories of the ICA with Ballycallan lady Mary Egan. Kilkenny character Dan Quigley remembered in a song written by Tomás Jackman and a trip down memory lane with some old TV adverts with Kasandra O’Connell from the IFI. The Tonic presented by John Masterson and funded through the Keep Well campaign an initiative of Healthy Ireland managed locally by Healthy Kilkenny, Kilkenny County Council and made in collaboration with the Kilkenny Older Person’s Council