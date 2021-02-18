The Tonic Programme 6 – 18th February 2021

On The Tonic this evening, presented by John Masterson, we cover exercise in the form of resistance bands, grip balls and massage balls with Seamus Nugent from the Kilkenny Sports and Recreational Partnership. Memories of the High Street from the 1960s and 70s with Yvonne O’ Dwyer who lived above a shop on the High Street and stories from the Schools Collection with Karyn Deegan, Branch Manager with Castlecomer Library. The Tonic is brought to you as part of the Keep Well campaign with Healthy Ireland and managed locally by Healthy Kilkenny, Kilkenny County Council and made in collaboration with the Kilkenny Older Person’s Council